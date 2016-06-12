Nawalka hails Poland youngster Kapustka after Northern Ireland win

Poland coach Adam Nawalka had nothing but praise for promising youngster Bartosz Kapustka in the wake of his side's 1-0 Group C win over Northern Ireland in Nice.

The 19-year-old got the nod on the left side of Poland's midfield because of Kamil Grosicki's injury and impressed with a fine display.

Grosicki is expected to return for the upcoming match against Germany, but Nawalka has suggested Kapustka could hold on to his place.

"Kapustka is a great player with a lot of potential. I never worried about playing him," Nawalka said at a media conference.

"We know what he can do and that is why we called him up. He can cope with the pressure perfectly. He has made great improvements, but he can still get better. He must keep working to get the best out of himself.

"I'd love to have more selection headaches like this. I think Grosicki will be ready for Germany and then the decision is up to me."

Sunday's win was Poland's first at a European Championship and Nawalka was understandably delighted with his team's good start.

"We are very happy with the win. Victory was our main priority. I have to praise the players for their commitment," he added.

"We had to adjust to Northern Ireland's physical approach. That was very important. Tactically and mentally everybody was well prepared. The players put a lot of heart in the match and we deservedly won.

"Of course, we are now thinking about the next match against Germany. We are very optimistic about our chances, but I don't want to overanalyse whether we are a dark horse or not. We are taking things one step at a time and just want to get good results."