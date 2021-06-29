Ndlovu unveiled by Turkish club Kocaelispor

Turkish club Kocaelispor have officially unveiled South African Dino Ndlovu after the striker joined on a free transfer at the start of the month.

The 31-year-old joined joined the Turkish second division side after he parted ways with China League One club Zhejiang Greentown in April.

The forward enjoyed a fruitful spell in China where he scored a club-record 42 goals in 67 appearances for Greentown, further enhancing his status after enjoyed spells in Israel, Cyprus and Azerbaijan.

"First of all, I would like to thank those who contributed to the transfer," he told the club's website.

"I want to leave a mark in this historical and strong-supported club. That's why I came. I'm definitely not here to rest, I'm here to succeed. Our transfers will continue and I believe we will be successful.

"I am distinguished by my speed and playing ability. I am overcoming my shortcomings with the advice of my teachers. I was trying to play backwards, but I also started to evaluate the gaps behind the defence.

"Of course, rather than talking about it [his skills], I will show you myself in the best way on the field. You certainly did not make the wrong transfer.

"Serious contract offers came, especially from China. When I got an offer from Kocaelispor, I researched the club and especially fell in love with the fans. These were factors in my coming to Kocaelispor.

"I know Turkish football. There is a clever and challenging league here. I believe that when I come to my senses physically, I will be able to show [his best to the] Kocaelispor fans."