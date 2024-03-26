'Negligent': England fans lambast manager Gareth Southgate after friendly defeat v Brazil

England boss Gareth Southgate is once again facing continuing levels of pressure as we build up to this summer's European Championships in Germany.



The Three Lions lost 1-0 to Brazil thanks to 17-year-old Endrick's late winner, a first defeat for Southgate's side in over two years.



With fans quick to criticise the 53-year-old's tactics, it appears as if the FA will wait to make a decision over his future, as the final few months of his current deal remain a topic of discussion.

WATCH | The HUGE Problem England Need To Solve Before The Euros

Conor Gallagher and Ben Chilwell were just two players who were condemned heavily for their performances against Dorival Junior's side, with Kyle Walker another player who pulled up during this current international break.



Supporters have begun to shift the blame the way of Southgate, with his tactical failings again heavily discussed in the aftermath of England's defeat.



"Curtis Jones would be better than Gallagher in that position," wrote one disgruntled fan.



"It would be interesting to see Southgate manage a club side. Wonder what type of football he would play. As you said, he's remade how England plays in every tournament so far," added another.

Gareth Southgate on the touchline as England face Malta. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Defensively England are again facing headaches over the fitness of key defenders, with Luke Shaw still out of action until at least the end of the season.



Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James and Kyle Walker have all sustained lengthy periods on the sidelines this year but one man in defence was again up for discussion in terms of his selection.



"The elephant in the room: you cannot be a pressing side with [Harry] Maguire in the team. Period," added a disgruntled fan.



Another stated: "The manager is just garbage let's all be honest, he's Ole for Man United 2.0."

"Harry Maguire is extremely slow and not at all suited to playing in a high pressing system, which makes Southgate's insistence on picking him even more baffling than before," as the continued onslaught of Maguire rolled in.



"I'm genuinely struggling to understand Southgate's reasoning behind this."

More England stories

The England Euro 2024 away kit is out and Nike's surprise colour choice could divide opinion

‘For England I’m a midfielder’: Trent Alexander-Arnold states his position amid Gareth Southgate ‘frustration’ comment

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ranked! EVERY England manager ranked from worst to best