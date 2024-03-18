The England Euro 2024 away kit is out and Nike's surprise colour choice could divide opinion

The England Euro 2024 away kit is out and supporters will be hoping to see it become part of history as Gareth Southgate's side aim for glory this summer.

The Three Lions are ranked third in the world and considered one of the favourites to win the Euros. With the tournament now on the horizon, Nike have released the latest international kits for their roster of teams.

While many Euro 2024 kits hark to the past, England are looking to the future with their latest effort.

The England Euro 2024 away kit takes an unconventional approach

The England Euro 2024 away kit is not the red or blue that most people would have expected. Instead, Nike have gone for a daring mix of the two with this muted purple design accompanied by unconventional side panels.

The sportswear giant have taken a 'prismatic' approach to England's traditional scheme, enabling them to push it in a unique direction, while staying true to the national team's aesthetic identity.

"In addition to their design, the 2024 Federation Kits are tailored to provide mobility, breathability and venting so athletes can perform at their peak during this summer’s tournaments," say Nike.

Image 1 of 2 Nike's new England away kit for Euro 2024 (Image credit: Nike) Bright side panels complete an unconventional look (Image credit: Nike)

England's Euro 2024 away kit takes advantage of Nike’s performance apparel, Dri-FIT ADV, which has been created through data measured using advanced body-mapping technology.

Anticipation is mounting ahead of the Euros as a strong team, led by the likes of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka, prepare to take to the field wearing this brand new design.

The men's collection will be released on March 21, while the women's collection will be out in June via Nike.com.

