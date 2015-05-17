Neville urges United to get Bale in potential De Gea deal

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has urged the club to test Real Madrid's resolve with a move for Gareth Bale should the Spanish giants make an offer for David De Gea.

The United goalkeeper has been strongly linked with a switch to Real, the arch-rivals of his former team Atletico Madrid, as the Spain international approaches the final year of his contract.

The form of Real Iker Casillas has reportedly prompted the club to search for a replacement and United manager Louis van Gaal said on Sunday De Gea faces a "difficult" decision over his Old Trafford future.

Bale is also reported to be one of the main targets of Van Gaal and Neville thinks United should be looking to bring the Wales forward in if Real want to sign De Gea.

"Real Madrid are particularly aggressive," he said in his Sky Sports Podcast.

"They have been previously and once a player only has a year left on his contract Manchester United have a decision to make if Real do come for him, as it looks like they will.

"Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool will all want Gareth Bale. So if you are going to give Real a player I think it would make sense to try and get Bale and steal him in return for De Gea."

Neville stressed that United should doing everything they can to keep De Gea, but senses the 24-year-old's future is already settled.

"You saw the fans, they were singing his name (in the 1-1 draw with Arsenal on Sunday)," he added. "They are singing his name in appreciation of the season he's had.

"He's been Manchester United's player of the season and they'll be saying, 'please stay'.

"With his form this season I was always hopeful he'd stay but with the wave of noise in the press it just looked to have an inevitability about it."