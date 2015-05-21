New Liverpool deals for Ibe and Flanagan

All the focus has been on Raheem Sterling's failure to agree terms, but Liverpool have managed to secure the services of Jordon Ibe and Jon Flanagan.

While Sterling's future continues to be the subject of much debate - with his agent reportedly ruling out any possibility of a deal being signed - Ibe and Flanagan have penned fresh terms.

Winger Ibe has signed a "long-term contract" to cap a promising campaign for the 19-year-old, while defender Flanagan - who has missed the entire season through injury - has also put pen to paper on an extension to his Anfield stay.

"He has thoroughly deserved it," manager Brendan Rodgers said of Ibe, speaking to the club's official website.

"He is a young kid that has got a lot of potential; he still has a lot of work to do to become that consistent performer at the top level, but there's no doubting his potential and he has really grown and developed over the course of the last season."

Ibe added: "I'm over the moon. It's something I've been looking forward to. I've spoken to the gaffer and I'm happy it's over and done with. Now I just want to kick on into next season, as well as the last game of this one."

In contrast to Ibe's season of increasing first-team involvement, full-back Flanagan has been frustrated by injury setbacks, with a knee problem keeping him sidelined.

"It has just been unfortunate for him because he was about to sign a new deal just before the injury," Rodgers said.

"Obviously his representatives and the club have been in talks, his deal was running out in the summer. He's a very important player for us.

"Medically, we have to look after him now as well because he's had quite a bad injury there that we've had to look at.

"But all the medics are saying that he's going to come back stronger and healthier. That's the most important thing."