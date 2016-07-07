New Manchester City signing won't play a minute for Guardiola

Manchester City have signed their first eSports player, to represent them while playing FIFA 16.

Kieran 'Kez' Brown from York has been brought in as City "announce their move into eSports" - pitting skilled video gamers against each other.

Brown will represent City at tournaments, as well as events involving fans, although he will not be expected to control Pep Guardiola's Premier League superstars each time.

"It's exciting; it's something new for the club and it's something new for me," Brown told the club's official website.

"I'm going to livestream on twitch, I'm going to be making videos for Manchester City's YouTube channel and I'm going to be playing some City fans and representing City in future tournaments, which I'm looking forward to.

"This is an opportunity which not many people get the chance to do and I couldn't turn it down."

Last month, West Ham became the first British club to sign an eSports player, Sean Allen - a former FIFA Interactive World Cup finalist - while David Bytheway from Wolverhampton caught the eye of Bundesliga giants Wolfsburg to earn a contract.