New striker Morias in contention for St Mirren debut

New St Mirren striker Junior Morias goes straight into Jim Goodwin’s squad ahead of the Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Rangers.

The 24-year-old Jamaican has moved north for an undisclosed fee after leaving English fourth tier club Northampton.

Skipper Stephen McGinn is fit again after hamstring trouble but Cody Cooke remains out with a long-term knee injury.

Rangers have no new injuries ahead of Sunday’s game.

Matt Polster, Greg Docherty, Jake Hastie and Brandon Barker come back into contention after they were omitted from Thursday’s squad that faced Legia Warsaw in Poland.

Forward Greg Stewart, who missed the Europa League clash with a calf knock, could also feature.

Provisional St Mirren squad: Hladky, P McGinn, Waters, Baird, MacKenzie, McLoughlin, Magennis, Erhahon, S McGinn, Flynn, Foley, Andreu, Djorkaeff, MacPherson, Durmus, Mullen, McAllister, Morias, Walker, Glover, Kellerman, Breadner, Lyness.

Provisional Rangers squad: McGregor, Tavernier, Flanagan, Polster, Helander, Halliday, Barisic, Edmundson, Goldson, Katic, Jack, Davis, Aribo, Kamara, King, Docherty, Arfield, Ojo, Hastie, Barker, Stewart, Jones, Defoe, Morelos, Foderingham, Firth.