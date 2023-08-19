Newcastle back with Adidas in iconic kit link-up as Amazon documentary leaks deal

Newcastle United will wear Adidas kits next season in a move which will remind fans of one of the club's most exciting eras.

The Magpies wore Adidas during one of their most successful recent periods, in the 1990s, with many of those kits considered iconic by the Toon supporters.

News of the link-up was accidentally leaked on Friday as Amazon's documentary released episodes three and four ahead of time, giving away a secret which was already known by many but not supposed to be announced until September 1st.

The third and fourth episodes of ‘We are Newcastle United’ were uploaded by mistake on Friday and not taken down until the afternoon.

In the documentary, a club delegation was seen sealing an agreement with Adidas at their base in Germany, in what was described as "the biggest deal the club has ever done".

👀🍿 https://t.co/BKcyo5JuLDAugust 19, 2023 See more

"It could be worth hundreds of millions of pounds in kit and retail sales over the next five years," narrator Alan Shearer said.

Co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi was there and told Adidas bosses: "It feels like two old lovers getting back together."

After the news was leaked, Adidas UK posted a tweet on Saturday, which was shared by the club and included eyes and popcorn emojis.

Judging by the reaction, fans seemed thrilled to be swapping current manufacturers Castore for a return to Adidas.

Those supporters will have to wait, though, with the link-up not due to kick off until next season.

More Newcastle stories

Our Newcastle United Season Preview is here, with the Magpies hoping to disrupt the 'top six' once again.

How much money can Newcastle United really spend this summer? We explain the club's key FFP considerations.

Last season’s Fantasy Premier League winner reveals why he owes everything to Eddie Howe.