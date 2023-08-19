Newcastle back with Adidas in iconic kit link-up as Amazon documentary leaks deal
The Magpies will be back with their former shirt manufacturer next season, but the news was not supposed to be announced just yet
Newcastle United will wear Adidas kits next season in a move which will remind fans of one of the club's most exciting eras.
The Magpies wore Adidas during one of their most successful recent periods, in the 1990s, with many of those kits considered iconic by the Toon supporters.
News of the link-up was accidentally leaked on Friday as Amazon's documentary released episodes three and four ahead of time, giving away a secret which was already known by many but not supposed to be announced until September 1st.
The third and fourth episodes of ‘We are Newcastle United’ were uploaded by mistake on Friday and not taken down until the afternoon.
In the documentary, a club delegation was seen sealing an agreement with Adidas at their base in Germany, in what was described as "the biggest deal the club has ever done".
👀🍿 https://t.co/BKcyo5JuLDAugust 19, 2023
"It could be worth hundreds of millions of pounds in kit and retail sales over the next five years," narrator Alan Shearer said.
Co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi was there and told Adidas bosses: "It feels like two old lovers getting back together."
After the news was leaked, Adidas UK posted a tweet on Saturday, which was shared by the club and included eyes and popcorn emojis.
Judging by the reaction, fans seemed thrilled to be swapping current manufacturers Castore for a return to Adidas.
Those supporters will have to wait, though, with the link-up not due to kick off until next season.
More Newcastle stories
Our Newcastle United Season Preview is here, with the Magpies hoping to disrupt the 'top six' once again.
How much money can Newcastle United really spend this summer? We explain the club's key FFP considerations.
Last season’s Fantasy Premier League winner reveals why he owes everything to Eddie Howe.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Most Popular
By Rich Laverty
By Rich Laverty
By Mark White
By Rich Laverty