Newcastle boss Eddie Howe receives surprise tribute at National Television Awards

When it comes to the National Television Awards, Ant and Dec’s dominance is enough to put Manchester City’s grip on the Premier League firmly in the shade.

The Geordie duo once again took the Best Presenter title at the glitzy ceremony on Wednesday evening – winning the award for the 23rd time on the bounce. By now the best friends have given so many acceptance speeches, you’d imagine the script would rarely deviate from one year to another.

But one new name did get a shoutout this time – Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe.

Ant and Dec are lifelong Magpies (Image credit: Gary M Prior/Allsport/Getty Images)

As lifelong local supporters of the Magpies, McPartlin and Donnelly couldn’t resist taking time to give Howe a special mention.

Since his appointment as manager in November 2021, the former Bournemouth manager has lifted Newcastle from the foot of the Premier League, to thrashing PSG in the Champions League last season, as well as taking them to a League Cup final. And the presenting duo showed their gratitude on stage after their latest television triumph.

After picking up the gong, McPartlin said: “We know we're not going to win it one year, but it's not tonight...thank goodness.

Donnelly then thanked their family back home by saying: “Thank you. It’s really hard to put into words just how this feels and what it means to us that you take the time to vote for us.

“Thank you also to our families up in the Toon for voting as well and being there for us.”

“Thanks to Eddie Howe, love you,” said McPartlin. “I do I love him,” he jokingly added while Donnelly laughed.

Howe is beloved on the Toon (Image credit: Adidas)

The warm feeling is mutual between the two parties.

When Howe first met the pair in 2022, during his first season on Tyneside, he told a press conference, “It was amazing to meet them. I’ve never met them before and it’s definitely one of the highlights so far.

“I love watching them and seeing their work. And I have to say they were so complimentary about the team and the work we’ve done.

“It brings it home how much everyone cares about Newcastle. That meant a lot.”

