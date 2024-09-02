This transfer is the most random move of the summer window - and you'll probably have missed it

The transfer window is still open in certain parts of the world, and some utterly bizarre deals are happening

HULL, ENGLAND - JULY 27: Jamal Lewis of Newcastle United running during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Hull City and Newcastle United at MKM Stadium on July 27, 2024 in Hull, England. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Transfer deadline day in the UK came and went on Friday, 30 August with plenty of high-profile moves and drama.

Raheem Sterling joined Arsenal on loan, while Jadon Sancho replaced him at Chelsea ahead of a permanent switch to Stamford Bridge next summer. Ivan Toney, meanwhile, moved to Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia. 

