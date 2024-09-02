This transfer is the most random move of the summer window - and you'll probably have missed it

Transfer deadline day in the UK came and went on Friday, 30 August with plenty of high-profile moves and drama.

Raheem Sterling joined Arsenal on loan, while Jadon Sancho replaced him at Chelsea ahead of a permanent switch to Stamford Bridge next summer. Ivan Toney, meanwhile, moved to Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia.

However, there are still some leagues where the transfer window has remained open for a little while longer - giving time for some stranger deals to take place.

VIDEO: Why Raheem Sterling Could Actually Be PERFECT For Arsenal Specifically

Indeed, Newcastle United left-back and Northern Ireland international Jamal Lewis is on the verge of completing a move to Brazilian side Sao Paulo, despite never having even played football outside of the UK, let alone Europe.

While the transfer is still awaiting official confirmation, Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill revealed that Lewis is currently in Brazil attempting to finalise the move, highlighting why the left-back will report late for their Nations League fixtures against Luxembourg and Bulgaria.

"Jamal is planning to join us later in the week after he completes his visa requirements and medical checks in Brazil," O'Neill said. "We wish him the best of luck in his new move to Sao Paulo."

Lewis on pre-season tour with Newcastle (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lewis joined Newcastle United in 2020 for £15m, signing from Norwich City on a five-year deal. He has struggled to make an impact at St. James' Park, though, making just 36 appearances in all competitions - just 10 have come since the start of the 2021/22 season.

The 26-year-old did feature 38 times for Watford in the Championship while on loan there last season, but now looks set for a completely new adventure away from English football as he finalises a move to Brazil.

What makes the move even more bizarre is the fact he'll become the only non-South American in the Sao Paulo squad once he completes his move. Managed by Argentine boss Luis Zubeldia, former Tottenham Hotspur forward Lucas Moura is the only member of the team to have played in the Premier League.

Lucas Moura is at Sao Paulo (Image credit: Getty Images)

