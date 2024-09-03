Newcastle United preparing for senior player to depart club: report

Newcastle United are preparing for the departure of one of Eddie Howe's most trusted players this month.

While the transfer window in the Premier League has now officially shut, elsewhere in the world it's still going strong. The deadline in Saudi Arabia is Monday night, while in Turkey there's another ten days for teams to do business.

That's not great news for Newcastle and their squad, who could be about to lose one of the side's most senior members.

According to Sky Sports, Kieran Trippier has a number of offers to choose from this summer, and could still depart St. James' Park in the next couple of weeks.

The report suggests that Turkish sides Fenerbahce, Besiktas and Eyupsor are all interested in acquiring his services, with enquiries having been made over a potential loan-with-option-to-buy offer.

With the Turkish Super Lig transfer window not closing until September 13, there's still plenty of time left for a deal to be struck between all parties. Trippier won't be away with England during the international break, having retired from the national team, and is therefore available to travel to finalise a potential move.

Trippier's game time has been limited (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been a difficult start to the Premier League season for Trippier, with the 33-year-old seemingly having lost his place in Eddie Howe's starting XI. Tino Livramento has started all three games at right-back so far, with Trippier having to settle for just half-an-hour of football in their second game against Bournemouth.

Though he still has two years remaining on his current contract, all three sides are reportedly prepared to pay the vast majority of Trippier's wages for the 2024/25 season, if they manage to sign him on loan.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, it certainly seems plausible that Trippier departs this summer, especially if he isn't guaranteed first team football under Howe. Retiring from international football is clearly with a view to prolong his club career, but that would be worthless if he's out of the starting XI on a consistent basis.

Mourinho is currently the manager of Fenerbahce (Image credit: Getty Images)

