Newcastle close to finalising deal for popular Brazil international who was rumoured to leave St James’ Park

By Jacque Talbot
published

Newcastle near contract renewal of fan-favourite midfielder who the club were looking to sell in the summer owing to a breakdown in talks

Eddie Howe
Eddie Howe has managed to pull off one of his biggest goals of the year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle are close to securing a fresh contract deal with Joelinton following a string of fruitful discussions with both the player and his representatives, according to reports.

The Telegraph state that the deal is nearing completion and an imminent announcement of the extension is expected by the Magpies.

