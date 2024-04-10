Newcastle close to finalising deal for popular Brazil international who was rumoured to leave St James’ Park

Eddie Howe has managed to pull off one of his biggest goals of the year

Newcastle are close to securing a fresh contract deal with Joelinton following a string of fruitful discussions with both the player and his representatives, according to reports.

The Telegraph state that the deal is nearing completion and an imminent announcement of the extension is expected by the Magpies .

It’s thought that getting the midfielder tied down to a new deal was their primary focus before the season's end, given the fact that finding a replacement would pose a considerable challenge.

Joelinton is set to sign for another four year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eddie Howe had been pushing the contract for some time but the club and player reached an impasse over finances.

Joelinton is considered a pivotal figure in Howe’s tactical setup as a versatile midfielder, who can also play on the left-wing and as a number 10 and striker when needed.

He has only 15 months left on his current contract so the club expected to put him up for sale this upcoming transfer window if a deal was not reached.

Indeed, it’s reported that there were initial doubts about retaining the 27-year-old earlier in the year, but now negotiations have progressed positively - and have done behind the scenes for several weeks.

Bruno Guimaraes is likely to leave, however (Image credit: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The final details are still yet to be signed off and agreed but everything is pointing in the right direction.

The deal - once completed - would see Joelinton join the ranks of the club's highest earners, alongside fellow Brazilian Bruno Guimaraes. The contract is expected to last for four years.

Joelinton joined Newcastle in July 2019 from the German club Hoffenheim in what was then a club-record deal worth £40 million.

He initially played as a striker under former coach Steve Bruce but with limited succes. However, Howe utilised him as a box-to-box midfielder, where he has since flourished as one of the core members of the team.

