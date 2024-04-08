Team of the Week: Arsenal duo Kai Havertz and Ben White make the team... find out who joins them in the side this week

Goalkeeper: Martin Dúbravka, Newcastle

Martin Dubravka kept a clean sheet for Newcastle against Fulham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle’s Slovakian goalkeeper was in inspired form during his side's 1-0 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage. He made four saves in total as the Magpies recorded their eighth clean sheet of the season. Newcastle fans will be hoping for a strong finish to the campaign as they aim to secure European football for the second consecutive year and they’re priced at 2/1 to finish in the top six.

Defender: Ben White, Arsenal

Ben White was key for Arsenal in their win over Brighton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ben White continued to impress for Arsenal as they secured a vital three points in the title race after comfortably beating Brighton 3-0 at the AMEX Stadium on Saturday. The Gunners have now registered 14 clean sheets this season, five more than any other side in the Premier League.

Defender: Fabian Schär, Newcastle

Fabian Schar helped Newcastle to a win at Craven Cottage (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Swiss centre back was rock solid at the heart of Newcastle’s defence as he helped his side to just two points off sixth-placed Manchester United as the race for European football heats up. He made 13 clearances and six recoveries during the 90 minutes as Newcastle steered themselves into eighth position.

Defender: Thiago Silva, Chelsea

Thiago Silva opened the scoring for Chelsea at Sheffield United (Image credit: Robin Jones/Getty Images)

Chelsea’s veteran centre back returned to the starting line up against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane as the Blues were held to a 2-2 draw. The Brazilian’s cushioned volley into the bottom corner opened the scoring, while he also won four of his six duels and made 13 clearances during the match.

Defender: Antonee Robinson, Fulham

Antonee Robinson completed 54 passes in Fulham's defeat by Newcastle (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite being on the losing side, Fulham’s full back put in his usual all-action performance down the left flank against Newcastle. He completed 54 passes in the match while also making eight recoveries and winning four duels.

Midfielder: Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes celebrates after scoring for Manchester United against Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United’s skipper was integral to his side’s second half comeback as they secured a point during their entertaining 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday. The Portuguese midfielder completed 30 passes and created one chance for his team mate. He also levelled the scoring shortly after half time with his expertly taken long range strike.

Midfielder: Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne scored a great goal for Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City’s talisman looked back to his imposing best on Saturday as they came from behind to defeat Crystal Palace 4-2. His brilliant curling finish drew City level before his crisp strike into the bottom corner helped extend his side’s lead in the second half. He also provided the assist for Erling Haaland’s goal. After closing the gap to the top of the table to just one point, City are now 6/4 to win a fourth consecutive Premier League title.

Midfielder: Jordan Clark, Luton Town

Jordan Clark was instrumental in Luton Town’s comeback win over Bournemouth (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clark was instrumental in Luton Town’s comeback win over Bournemouth at Kenilworth Road as the Hatters picked up a vital three points in their bid to avoid relegation. He was impressive in both aspects of the game, winning 100% of his tackles and creating three chances for his team mates. He also drew his side level with a calmly taken finish into the bottom corner. Luton are now level on points with 17th-placed Nottingham Forest and are priced at 11/20 to be relegated from the Premier League.

Forward: Kai Havertz, Arsenal

Kai Havertz was on the scoresheet for Arsenal in their win at Brighton (Image credit: Getty Images)

The German’s impressive form in recent weeks has led his side to the top of the Premier League table with just seven games to play. He doubled Arsenal’s lead shortly after the hour mark with a tidy finish from Jorginho’s cross before providing the assist for Leandro Trossard’s late strike. The Gunners are now 7/4 to win the Premier League.

Forward: Chris Wood, Nottingham Forest

Chris Wood scored his fourth goal in four games for Forest (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite coming out on the losing side against Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham, Wood’s fine run of goalscoring form continued this weekend. His finish into the bottom corner made it four goals in four successive Premier League games for the New Zealander.

Forward: Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa

Ollie Watkins scored twice in Aston Villa's 3-3 draw with former club Brentford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Watkins’ stellar season continued with a brace against Brentford as he took his Premier League tally to 18 for the campaign. He opened the scoring before a frantic second half left Villa trailing until Watkins’ late header drew them level in what could prove to be a vital point as they aim to secure Champions League football for the first time. The Englishman now sits just one goal behind Erling Haaland in the race for the Golden Boot and he’s priced at 8/1 to win it for the first time.

The team is based on the following metrics:

xG: Expected goals. A metric used to measure the quality of a shot based on variables such as shot angle, distance, type of assist and type of shot

G: Goals. The number of actual goals scored

xT: Expected threat. A metric used to measure ball progression, in particular the impact of a player’s dribbles and carries in taking a team into ‘dangerous' areas

xD: Expected defence. Used to measure how much ’threat’ a player prevented with their defensive actions

xA: Expected assists. Used to measure the pass before the shot where the pass is assigned xG value of that shot. Takes into account various factors such as type and length of pass as well as its end-point

