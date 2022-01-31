Newcastle report: Magpies could make FIVE deadline day buys

Newcastle United could well be in the market for five more players as the deadline looms for transfers.

Eddie Howe has had a busy first window as Magpies boss, bringing in plenty of new faces to the Toon's bid for Premier League survival. A familiar face to Howe, Kieran Trippier, came first before Chris Wood arrived for around £25m.

Bruno Guimaraes became the first sensational capture at Tyneside following the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund purchasing the club – and it doesn't look like the business is quite finished.

Two more defenders could well be northeast-bound, with Brighton centre-back and lifelong Magpies fan Dan Burn set for a £10m switch from the Amex. Aston Villa left-back Matt Targett – who was essentially replaced with Lucas Digne earlier this month – is on the list, too.

There looks like movement for a forward, too. The Athletic are reporting that highly-rated Reims hitman Hugo Ekitike has been targetted in a £20m move, while Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah could well head to St. James's Park, should the Gunners grant the transfer.

Lastly, Jesse Lingard's Manchester United saga looks set to run up until the final minute. The England attacking midfielder has already had one loan move to join Howe botched this window and after crisis talks with interim manager Ralf Rangnick, the 29-year-old is reportedly trying to push for a move.

Newcastle sit on 15 points in the Premier League – just in the bottom three.

