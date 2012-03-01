Newcastle sweating on Cisse fitness

The Senegal international joined the St James’ Park outfit for an estimated £9 million and has hit the ground running following his move, netting twice in three games.

However, the 26-year-old missed the Lions' 0-0 draw with South Africa on Wednesday night after picking up a groin problem in the 2-2 draw with Wolves last weekend.

The former SC Freiburg front-man hasn’t trained this week, but Magpies coach John Carver remains hopeful the powerful striker will be fit to face their local rivals.



"He should be OK," Carver told The Journal. "He had a problem with his groin, he hasn't trained yet.

"He didn't train on Wednesday and I think the fortunate thing is that we have the extra day with the game being on Sunday. But fingers crossed he should be OK.

"I know a lot of people have asked whether the foreign lads will know about the derby. Don't worry, we'll make sure they do.

"We've got a few new additions, Papiss [Demba Cisse] in particular. He's finding it hard enough to understand what I'm saying at the minute, no matter what this game means.

"By the time we get to Sunday he'll have a good idea, don't worry about that."