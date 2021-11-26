Newcastle transfer report: Kylian Mbappe tipped for shock Magpies move by fellow French World Cup winner

Newcastle United are really in for Kylian Mbappe, after all.

That's according to Emmanuel Petit, who also scored in a World Cup final, 20 years before the PSG superstar was born.

Mbappe has long been ironically rumoured to be a target for Newcastle United post-takeover - with French national teammate even signing the 22-year-old on Football Manager for the Tyneside outfit.

But though the deal seems outlandish, Petit - who also began his career at Monaco - says that the rumour is not as crazy as it sounds.

“Anything can happen,” said Petit.

“We see what’s happened with Newcastle United – there have been rumours, and you never know what’s going to happen at the end of the day. Things can turn very easily and very quickly.

“I think he’s been frustrated and tired by the situation at PSG over the past year.

“We’ve seen some trouble on the pitch between players both at Paris Saint-Germain and the national team, which was reflective in his game and his mood.”

The Magpies are rumoured to be going on a spending spree this January after being taken over by new owners in recent weeks. The likes of Eden Hazard, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Neymar have all been touted for moves to the north east.

Newcastle take on Arsenal in the early kick-off this weekend in the Premier League.