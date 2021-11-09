Arsenal legend reportedly turns down a chance to join the Newcastle United revolution

Marc Overmars, once of Arsenal and Barcelona, has apparently turned down advances to join Newcastle United's new set-up.

The Dutchman now works as Director of Football for Ajax, where he has been for over a decade. Overmars was not a product of the club's famed academy, however, having graduated from Go Ahead Eagles as a youngster and joined the Amsterdam outfit later on.

Arsenal came in for him during Arsene Wenger's early days. In 1997, he moved to the Premier League, where he had an immediate impact, eventually scoring in the 1998 FA Cup final. He was a member of the Arsenal side that won the league and cup double for the Gunners that season.

Overmars departed for Barcelona in 2000 alongside fellow Gunner Emmanuel Petit. His career was dogged by injuries, however, and he never reached such heights in Catalonia.

As a director at Ajax, Overmars has overseen the latest generation of starlets coming through the famed youth set-up, including the likes of Frenkie De Jong and Matthijs De Ligt. He has been reportedly coveted by Arsenal in the past, as they have experimented with the Director of Football set-up themselves.

Now, Newcastle are looking to establish their club hierarchy and are looking for suitable figures to come in at senior levels. Overmars has been approached, according to reports - though he's turned down the Tyneside club.

Former Chelsea chief Michael Emenalo is now the favourite to take the directorial role at St. James's Park. The former Nigeria star was promoted from his position as chief scout to assistant first team coach in 2010 before assuming a Technical Director job a year later.

From there, he completed restructured operations at Cobham, realigning everything at the Blues from academy, scouting, loan and women's team setups. He even offered to resign to bring Jose Mourinho back to Stamford Bridge in 2013.

Emenalo is also credited as a key figure behind the transfers of Juan Mata, Thibaut Courtois, Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah, N'Golo Kante, Eden Hazard, and Cesc Fabregas.