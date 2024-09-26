Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe tipped to take vacant England role

The Newcastle United manager has overseen a remarkable overhaul on Tyneside

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe wants to sign a new defender
Eddie Howe is one of the bookies' favourites for the job (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has earned plenty of plaudits since his arrival at St James' Park in 2021, helping to oversee the club's transition from relegation battlers to European challengers almost overnight.

Having taken over with the club in 19th position, Howe guided the Magpies to their first top-four finish in almost two decades in his first full season as manager. He has since established Newcastle as a consistent threat to the European places having developed a squad of shrewd signings into genuinely elite players who regularly draw interest from the elite clubs in Europe.

