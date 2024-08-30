Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner confirms why Marc Guehi's move to Newcastle United is OFF

Newcastle United had four bids rejected for the England international following his impressive showings at Euro 2024

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer
Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has confirmed Marc Guehi will remain at Selhurst Park this summer.

Guehi, 24, had been the subject of heavy interest from Newcastle United, with the Magpies having seen four bids rejected for the England international. A fee of £70million had been mooted as the required total Crystal Palace were holding out for, with the two clubs locked in negotiations for months.

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.