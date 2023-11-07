Newcastle United owners sent stunning message by Borussia Dortmund fans, following European defeat

Newcastle United slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League – and the German outfit's famous fanbase had their own eye-catching message for their Premier League opponents.

The Magpies now sit bottom of the Group of Death after a second successive European loss, as goals from Germany stars Niclas Fullkrug and Julian Brandt were enough to sink Eddie Howe's side. Newcastle have lost both fixtures to Dortmund, while AC Milan beat Paris Saint-Germain in the group's other contest.

But a banner that the iconic Yellow Wall unveiled especially for Newcastle's controversial owners proved to be as powerful as the display from BVB, proving the gulf between English fan culture and that seen in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Dortmund fans hold a banner aimed at Newcastle United (Image credit: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

"You don't care about the sport – All you care about is money!" read the banner, which stretched across the stand during the game. Debris such as tennis balls and pieces of card were peppered onto the pitch, too, with fans of Die Schwarzgelben showing their disapproval of Newcastle's Middle Eastern owners.

The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia acquired a majority stake in the Tyneside club back in the autumn of 2021, ploughing money into a side previously neglected by retail magnate and former Toon owner Mike Ashley. Since then, Newcastle have survived relegation, reached a League Cup final and now qualified for the Champions League under Howe, with big-name stars such as Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier and former Dortmund forward Alexander Isak rocking up in the northeast to join the revolution.

The Newcastle ownership has come under criticism for sportswashing from fans though, with some believing the Magpies merely to be a vehicle for Saudi propaganda. Ownership rules in Germany, meanwhile, state that fans must own at least 50 per cent of a club, as per the 50 plus one rule.

German football fans are no strangers to sharing powerful messages via banners. This isn't the first time this year either that a Bundesliga side has taken aim at a Premier League side's ownership model.

Bayern Munich fans reveal a message for Manchester City's owners (Image credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

In last season's Champions League, Bayern Munich fans took a banner away to Manchester City which read, "Glazers, Sheikh Mansour, all autocrats out! Football belongs to the people."

A large section of Manchester City fans responded to the banner by chanting the name of Sheikh Mansour.

