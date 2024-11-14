Newcastle United placed on HIGH ALERT as top performer becomes available: report

Newcastle United have been offered the chance to sign a perfect replacement for Alexander Isak.

The Magpies are facing serious questions over the future of the Isak, who it is reported could be sold in order to help the club meet Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Isak - ranked at no.6 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now - wants to play UEFA Champions League football and with fellow European clubs showing interest, he could be replaced by a huge name at St James' Park in 2025.

Newcastle United offered huge chance to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli in the summer of 2025

Victor Osimhen (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Chronicle Live, the Magpies have been offered the chance to sign wantaway striker Victor Osimhen. The Nigeria international is currently on loan at Galatasaray after being cast aside by Napoli in the summer, following a failed move to Saudi Arabia.

Newcastle are said to be one of the club's Osimhen representatives view as a potential fit next summer when another decision over his future will have to be made. Having scored 65 goals for Serie A giants Napoli, he is also liked by Chelsea and Arsenal.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray (Image credit: Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

On loan in Turkey, Galatasaray would love to keep hold of him beyond this season but they are unable to afford the required fee Napoli is holding out for. Al-Alhi looked like the most feasible destination for him this summer, but nothing more materialised.

Chelsea also had a late bid rejected and could not muster up the required funds having already spent big on the likes of Jadon Sancho, Pedro Neto and Joao Felix.

"I will not leave in January, I am at Galatasaray until the end of the season," said Osimhen earlier this month.

"I do not know what Galatasaray and Napoli are talking about afterwards, but if they come to me, we will talk. Galatasaray is a nice club that I like very much. I am very happy at Galatasaray."

In FourFourTwo's opinion, if Newcastle can afford to keep Isak, that remains a no-brainer, especially given how well he has already performed since his move to the Premier League from Spain.

Osimhen would likely command a hefty transfer fee and also is unproven in England. We think renewing Isak's contract remains the safer option for now, with it still not out of the question that Chelsea go on and get their man in Osimhen next summer.