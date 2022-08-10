Newcastle United to wear one-off kit against Brighton – because all three of their shirts clash

Newcastle United and Castore really didn't think through their shirts this season, did they?

We've only had one matchday and already, the Magpies have a problem with their three kits clashing against this weekend's opponents, Brighton & Hove Albion. As a result, Newcastle have sought permission to don their prematch shirt as a fourth option.

Ordinarily, the Toon's black and white stripes would force them to wear an away shirt when they travel to the Amex – but this season, Castore have given the club a navy away shirt and a controversial white and green third choice, criticised by some as a Saudi-styled option.

Newcastle United's "fourth" shirt: nice or nightmarish?

The irony in all of this? This one's sort of blue, too.

Newcastle's one-off prematch top – which could well get another run-out, should the club draw Sheffield Wednesday in the cup this season – is much louder than all three of their matchday shirts, as many prematch tops are.

It features the silhouette of St. James’ Park and a few city landmarks in navy blue – including the iconic Tyne Bridge – on a sky-blue/aquamarine base. Sponsor FUN88 is being plastered over the front of the top, too, so it falls more in line with the three regular shirts.

It looks like Newcastle will be wearing black shorts and socks to stand out a little more against the Sussex-based outfit, too.

Newcastle are by no means the first side to wear a one-off shirt, though more often than not, clubs don a special kit when there's an occasion like an anniversary to fall back on.

The Toon don't often have white change strips – and this is perhaps why, as that white-and-green top already causing plenty of nuisance – but it's not been as uncommon as you may think in recent years.

In the 2016/17 season, Puma delivered a white and purple effort for Newcastle, which was worn in the Championship. That was the season that Rafa Benitez led the Toon to promotion – so maybe it's fondly remembered by fans. The season before, the club had a light grey and sky blue effort that looked almost white.

Newcastle even wore a white fourth shirt with a black chevron across the chest in 2014/15, with the away and third shirts being grey and blue/green respectively, while the season prior, the Magpies had a black-and-white halved shirt worn once in a friendly against Braga.

Note to Castore: if you're going to go with a white shirt for Newcastle, make sure there's another option that's different enough to Brighton…