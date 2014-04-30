Newcastle, West Ham set for New Zealand tour

The two sides meet A-League outfits Sydney FC and Wellington Phoenix in July as part of a Football United Tour in Dunedin, Auckland and Wellington.

Newcastle manager Alan Pardew, who is under pressure to keep his job, said the fixtures would be a good test for his side.

"We are very much looking forward to being part of the Football United Tour and to training and playing at first class facilities in Dunedin and Wellington," he said.

"Football has grown impressively in both New Zealand and Australia in recent years, with some excellent players and teams coming to the fore, so the Wellington Phoenix and Sydney FC fixtures will provide a good test for our players as we prepare them for next season."

The trip will be a special one for West Ham defender Winston Reid, who captains the New Zealand national team.

"I'm really excited to be bringing West Ham to New Zealand in July to play a bit of footy in the Football United Tour and show them how we do things in New Zealand," he said.

"New Zealand is a beautiful country full of great people and I'm sure all the West Ham players, staff and supporters who make the trip will have a fantastic time.

"Football is really on the up in both New Zealand and Australia and we are all looking forward to both meeting all the fans and playing in exciting matches against two leading Hyundai A-League clubs."