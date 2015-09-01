Newcastle's Kemen returns to France

Olivier Kemen has left Newcastle United for Ligue 1 side Lyon, having failed to make a senior appearance at St James' Park in two years.

The 19-year-old arrived from Metz in 2013, but could not make an impact on the first-team picture under Alan Pardew and Steve McClaren.

Kemen returns to Lyon for an undisclosed fee,.

He tweeted: "Official Lyon player... really happy to sign for this great club."