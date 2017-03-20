Neymar: I'd like to play in the Premier League

Barcelona star Neymar admits he would like to play in the Premier League in future.

The Brazil international was reportedly a firm target for Louis van Gaal at Manchester United in 2015, with the forward's agent claiming that an offer said to be worth close to £140million had been tabled.

Rumours have emerged in recent weeks that Jose Mourinho has made contact personally with Neymar in order to test the water before launching a new bid at the end of the season.

Although he signed a new contract at Camp Nou in October that runs until 2021, the former Santos forward has revealed that a move to England is tempting.

"It's a championship that surprises me," he said at a PokerStars event. "I like the playing style and the teams.

"I admire Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool - these are the teams that are always fighting for the title.

"And then you have top-level coaches like Mourinho and [Pep] Guardiola. These are coaches any player would like to play for.

"Who knows? I'd like to play there."

Neymar has 14 goals and 23 assists in all competitions this season.