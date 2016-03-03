Neymar: I'd rather Messi's left foot than Ronaldo's right

Neymar has joked he would rather have Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi's left leg than Real Madrid rival Cristiano Ronaldo's right.

In a light-hearted exchange with UOL's Mauro Beting, Neymar tackled several subjects including, unsurprisingly, the long-standing debate surrounding Messi and Ronaldo.

But Neymar cheekily suggested he would rather Messi's left peg than Ronaldo's right.

"I'd take Messi's left foot, with all due respect to Cristiano, because my right foot is pretty handy too," Neymar said, via Marca.

And to add further insult, Neymar, when asked who he would rather beat between Real Madrid and Manchester City, said: "I prefer beating Real Madrid to Manchester City."

Neymar was also asked to compare team-mate Messi to Brazilian great Pele - a player the 24-year-old himself has been compared to countless times - but said it was a hard judgment to make given he never saw Pele live.

"Unfortunately I never saw Pele play," he said,

"What I know of him is through my grandfather, my dad's dad, who used to talk to me and tell me about how he played. It's a difficult question for me, because I've seen Messi play and have had the chance to play alongside him. They're both geniuses, though."

The Brazil international also said he preferred the Champions League to South America's Copa Libertadores.

"The Libertadores is sensational but the Champions League… The first time I heard the anthem was a really special feeling," he said as reported in AS.

"It’s like being in a video game; it’s living the dream of every child. That’s why I’m picking the Champions League."