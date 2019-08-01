Barcelona considering possibilities for potential Neymar signing – including a loan deal

The Brazilian wants to leave the French capital this summer and return to Camp Nou, but there has been a deadlock between the two clubs.

According to L’Equipe, PSG will only sell him for €300 million, and reports in Spain suggesting that they were willing to drop their asking price to €180 million are wide of the mark.

Sources inside the Spanish club have revealed that they are looking at every possibility of making the move happen, including structuring a deal around an initial loan.

This would require a hefty loan fee plus the obligation to buy, like Kylian Mbappe’s move to PSG from Monaco in 2017.

Neymar’s representatives are said to be happy with the idea, but the Ligue 1 champions aren’t so keen and want cash up front so they can find an immediate replacement rather than waiting a year.

When the newspaper contacted Neymar’s team they were told that talks are ongoing, while his representatives ruled out the possibility of the 27-year-old staying in Paris next season.

