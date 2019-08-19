Neymar latest: PSG tell Barcelona and Real Madrid who they want for cash-plus-player deal

The Brazilian was left out of Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the second week in a row as the Ligue 1 champions fell to a shock 2-1 defeat away to Rennes on Sunday.

In the wake of that result, the coach told media that the forward “will not leave without recruitment, it is not possible".

However, reports continue to suggest that the La Liga rivals are pressing to sign the 27-year-old before the transfer window shuts on September 2.

Sport claims that Barcelona hope to reduce costs by offering Ivan Rakitic as part of a deal structured around an initial loan with a mandatory purchase clause.

The Catalans have trimmed their wage bill through the sale of Malcom to Zenit and Philippe Coutinho’s imminent loan move to Bayern Munich.

However, PSG have identified Dembele and Semedo as the players they want in exchange – two youngsters who the Spanish champions are reluctant to let go of.

The outlet believes that Real Madrid are now considering whether they need Neymar after Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez were reintegrated into Zinedine Zidane’s squad, pointing out that they will find it hard to afford the Brazilian without selling the pair.

Telefoot reports that Neymar’s position has not changed and he is still determined to leave despite efforts by PSG sporting director Leonardo to convince him otherwise.

The report also claims that Semedo and Dembele are the French club’s preferred options in a Barcelona swap deal, but they are determined to recoup their €222 million outlay.

The Parisians have demanded France international Raphael Varane and forward Vinicius Junior as part of a swap deal with Real Madrid after rejecting a proposal involving Bale.

However, the Merengues rejected that idea and are now considering tempting PSG with the likes of James Rodriguez, Thibaut Courtois or Keylor Navas.

