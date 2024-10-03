Neymar to make shock European return - but it depends on the future of Erling Haaland: report

Neymar is being lined up for a return to European football in January, though any move relies on the future of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

After moving to Europe with Barcelona in 2013 from Santos in his native Brazil, Neymar then went on to become the most expensive player in history when he joined PSG in 2018 for £200m.

118 goals in 173 appearances in all competitions represented a good return for the Brazilian, but he missed large parts of seasons through injury and failed PSG in their ultimate objective of winning the Champions League. As a result, when Al-Hilal came calling in August 2023 with a £86m offer, the French side swiftly accepted.

Neymar has managed just five appearances in 14 months, though, with the 32-year-old sustaining an ACL injury early on in his time in Saudi Arabia. And now it seems like his time in the Middle East could be coming to an end, with a shock return to Europe potentially on the cards.

Neymar could return to Europe - but it relies on Erling Haaland

Haaland holds the key to Neymar's future (Image credit: Alamy)

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Barcelona are interested in bringing Neymar back to Catalonia in the coming months, though he is only seen as an alternative to "top priority" Erling Haaland.

The report suggests that Barcelona will look to put all their resources in landing the Norwegian striker from Manchester City ahead of the 2025/26 season, as they look to make a 'Galactico' signing of their own following rivals Real Madrid landing Kylian Mbappe in the summer.

Haaland, of course, won't come cheap, however. His contract with Manchester City runs until 2027, while reports have previously suggested that he has a release clause of £175m.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Neymar has endured a tough time in Saudi Arabia since his move (Image credit: Getty Images)

Considering Barcelona's financial issues in recent years, that is a figure that is inevitably way too high for them to match. It would require them to sell top talent in Pedri, Gavi or Lamine Yamal, as well as fund astronomical wages for the 24-year-old striker.

As a result, Neymar is being considered as an alternative to Haaland. In January he will have just six months remaining on his Al-Hilal contract, meaning he is free to speak to other clubs ahead of making a pre-contract agreement to move next summer.

VIDEO: Why Cole Palmer Is The Best Player In The Premier League Right Now

A smaller transfer fee in January could also tempt Al-Hilal into parting with the 32-year-old, too, with his departure seemingly inevitable. Flamengo are also interested in bringing Neymar back to Brazil.

He is valued at just £25m by Transfermarkt.