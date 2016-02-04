Neymar's father claims Manchester United met buyout clause

Neymar's father has claimed Manchester United offered Barcelona €190 million to sign the Brazil captain in the off-season.

Reports in August claimed the Premier League heavyweights were prepared to meet Neymar's buyout clause, a figure that would make the 23-year-old the most expensive player ever had he opted to leave.

The former Santos forward remained at Barca, though, and has again shone alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez as Luis Enrique's men seek to defend the treble of La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League they won last term.

Neymar's father on Thursday gave an interview to a radio station claiming Louis van Gaal's Red Devils did indeed attempt to prise the Selecao talisman away from Camp Nou.

"Man United is the side that offered €190m for Neymar [to] move," he told Esports Cope.

"He has still two years of contract ... you all can be calmed as my son is so happy here."