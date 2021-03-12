Ngezana pens new Chiefs deal

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that defender Siyabonga Ngezana has extended his stay at Naturena.

The 24-year-old, who has become a regular in Amakhosi's starting line up, has been rewarded for his performance by earning a new three-year contract, with an option to extend with a further two years.

Ngezana joined Amakhosi as a Youth Development Academy player at the age of 17 and spent two years in the reserve team before being promoted to the senior team where he scored on his debut against Mamelodi Sundowns in October 2017.

'The feeling is great,' Ngezana told his club's official website.

'It always feels like I’m joining the club for the first time when I sign a new contract. I am looking forward to repaying the club by working hard and hopefully winning trophies.

'I’d really like to thank the chairman, Mr Kaizer Motaung and the management for the faith and trust they’ve shown in me.

'I’d also like to give thanks to my family for all the support. We will have a small celebration at home today. But what I know is that real work starts now!'

Meanwhile, Amakhosi released the following statement on the matter, which reads as follows:

'Kaizer Chiefs have extended the contract of defender Siyabonga Ngezana for three years with an option to extend with a further two years.'

'This potentially means he will be with Amakhosi for another five years.'