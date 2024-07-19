N'Golo Kante could make shock Premier League return with Chelsea's London rival: report

By
published

The French midfielder could be set to end his spell in Saudi Arabia this summer

N'Golo Kante in action for France
N'Golo Kante in action for France (Image credit: Getty Images)

N’Golo Kante’s impressive performances for France at Euro 2024 could see him earn a move back to the Premier League this summer. 

The 33-year-old moved to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad in 2023 after a seven-year stint with Chelsea during which he added a second Premier League winners’ medal to his collection following his role in Leicester City’s 2015/16 triumph. 

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.