N'Golo Kante could make shock Premier League return with Chelsea's London rival: report
The French midfielder could be set to end his spell in Saudi Arabia this summer
N’Golo Kante’s impressive performances for France at Euro 2024 could see him earn a move back to the Premier League this summer.
The 33-year-old moved to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad in 2023 after a seven-year stint with Chelsea during which he added a second Premier League winners’ medal to his collection following his role in Leicester City’s 2015/16 triumph.
Kante returned to the France side earlier this year following a two-year absence, starting every game as Les Bleus were defeated by Spain in the semi-finals.
And these performances appear to have convinced West Ham United that the midfielder can still do a job in the Premier League, as the Guardian report that the Hammers are looking to seal a £20million deal which would see Kante return to London, as they claim there is a ‘willingness’ for both sides to get a deal done.
West Ham are in the market for a defensive midfielder after Kalvin Phillips’ loan move from Manchester City in January failed to meet their expectations. Julen Lopetegui has taken over at the London Stadium this summer and is a known admirer of Kante and attempted to sign him during his brief time in charge at Real Madrid in 2018, when the player was arguably at the peak of his powers.
Kante made the move to Saudi Arabia last summer after the expiration of his contract at Chelsea and turned out 30 times for Al-Ittihad last season as they finished fifth in the Saudi Pro League.
West Ham have already signed Max Kilman, Luis Guilherme and Wes Foderingham this summer as Lopetegui looks to make his mark on the Hammers squad after succeeding David Moyes in the dugout.
