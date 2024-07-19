Manchester United moving in for Spain superstar as FOURTH summer buy: report

Manchester United have three deals all but tied up, with another in the works

Manchester United are getting their summer business done early. So much so, that a fourth signing of the window could well be imminent.

The Red Devils began business with the capture of Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna. This was followed up with the hijack of Leny Yoro from Lille, with a move for Manuel Ugarte of Paris Saint-Germain said to be in the works, as Erik ten Hag addresses the lack of defensive midfield presence.

