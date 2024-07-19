Manchester United moving in for Spain superstar as FOURTH summer buy: report

Manchester United are getting their summer business done early. So much so, that a fourth signing of the window could well be imminent.

The Red Devils began business with the capture of Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna. This was followed up with the hijack of Leny Yoro from Lille, with a move for Manuel Ugarte of Paris Saint-Germain said to be in the works, as Erik ten Hag addresses the lack of defensive midfield presence.

Now, Manchester United are said to be looking towards Spain's Euro 2024-winning squad for their fourth signing. This may well be their most exciting yet, too.

Friday’s edition of Spanish publication AS, as relayed by Sport Witness, claims that the Red Devils pushing “with force” to sign Dani Olmo. The 26-year-old recently shared the Golden Boot at the Euros.

Liverpool and Manchester City have previously been linked with the La Masia graduate, with TEAMtalk recently claiming that the Reds were favourite for his signature. FourFourTwo understands that there is a release clause in place – but that this expires on July 20.

Olmo has had an intriguing background. He began his career at Barcelona, took a left turn to Dinamo Zagreb and now plays for RB Leipzig. His Euros performances, however, have put him firmly in the shop window with several of Europe's elite eyeing him as a potential option to improve a frontline with his versatility and runs from deep.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, United are the most ready of any of the prospective suitors to pounce. They've already tied up a few deals and can proceed with much-needed quality in depth – but there may be more appealing options elsewhere.

The 26-year-old may prefer to play Champions League football this season, with Liverpool, City or even Bayern Munich. With a release clause expiring soon, United may have to act swiftly with this deal or risk paying more for the privilege of signing the player.

Olmo is valued at €60 million by Transfermarkt. His contract expires in 2027.

