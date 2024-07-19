Tottenham to make shock move for Conor Gallagher alternative: report

Tottenham are set to end their pursuit of Conor Gallagher, by signing a slightly cheaper option from their Premier League rivals

Tottenham are in the market for a midfielder this summer transfer window, and are prepared to end their interest in Chelsea's Conor Gallagher after identifying a suitable option.

In the past 12 months, Tottenham have been heavily linked with a move for Conor Gallagher, but Chelsea's high valuation and the player's reluctance to make the move to north London has meant no deal has come to fruition. 

