Tottenham to make shock move for Conor Gallagher alternative: report

Tottenham are in the market for a midfielder this summer transfer window, and are prepared to end their interest in Chelsea's Conor Gallagher after identifying a suitable option.

In the past 12 months, Tottenham have been heavily linked with a move for Conor Gallagher, but Chelsea's high valuation and the player's reluctance to make the move to north London has meant no deal has come to fruition.

Spurs, as a result, have started looking at alternative options, and might just have found the perfect player to join the club this summer.

According to The Sun, Tottenham are looking to hijack Fulham's £40m deal for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, who looks set to leave Old Trafford this summer.

With Manchester United looking to overhaul their squad, selling McTominay would help free up plenty of funds due to the Scotsman representing pure profit for the club, thus helping them balance the books. Fulham have been linked with a move for the 27-year-old, but Tottenham are now looking to muscle in on a deal.

The report suggests that Ange Postecoglou is a huge admirer of McTominay, believing that he would work brilliantly in midfield offering cover for James Maddison.

McTominay looks set to leave Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Galatasaray have also confirmed their interest in signing McTominay this summer, though his preference is to stay in the Premier League if he is to leave Manchester United. The midfielder nearly left last summer for £30m to West Ham United, but a deal fell through at the last minute.

And though he only has one more year remaining on his contract, with the club retaining an option for an extra year, Manchester United are now demanding £40m for the academy product. Transfermarkt values him at £27m.

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems increasingly likely that McTominay will depart Manchester United this summer, with the Scotsman not looking likely to start many games under Erik ten Hag. Whether that is to Tottenham, though, is a different matter: £40m is a lot of money, which could be used to improve other areas of the squad. Fulham still seem the side more likely to side him, having just lost Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich.

Postecoglou is confident of getting his man (Image credit: Getty Images)

