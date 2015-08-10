Niang set for Milan lay-off

Milan forward M'Baye Niang is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on a fractured metatarsal.

The Frenchman went under the knife to treat the injury to the fifth metatarsal in his right foot.

A Milan statement revealed that Niang will have an X-ray in six weeks' time in order to establish a "more accurate recovery time".

Niang returned to San Siro ahead of the 2015-16 campaign after spending the latter half of last season on loan at fellow Serie A side Genoa, for whom he scored five goals in 14 league appearances.