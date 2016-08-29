Nice president: Call Balotelli and tell him we need a striker
Mario Balotelli is apparently wanted at Nice as president Jean-Pierre Rivere asked for the forward's number.
Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere wants Liverpool forward Mario Balotelli at the Ligue 1 club.
Balotelli, unwanted by Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, reportedly met with Rivere to discuss a potential move.
Nice have made an impressive start to their league campaign, collecting seven points from their opening three games.
Speaking after their 1-1 draw at home to Lille on Saturday, Rivere said: "Do you have Balotelli's number?
"Call him and tell him we need a striker in Nice."
Balotelli, 26, spent last season on loan at AC Milan, but struggled with just three goals across 23 games in all competitions.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.