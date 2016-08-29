Nice president: Call Balotelli and tell him we need a striker

Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere wants Liverpool forward Mario Balotelli at the Ligue 1 club.

Balotelli, unwanted by Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, reportedly met with Rivere to discuss a potential move.

Nice have made an impressive start to their league campaign, collecting seven points from their opening three games.

Speaking after their 1-1 draw at home to Lille on Saturday, Rivere said: "Do you have Balotelli's number?

"Call him and tell him we need a striker in Nice."

Balotelli, 26, spent last season on loan at AC Milan, but struggled with just three goals across 23 games in all competitions.