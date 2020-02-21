Nicky Devlin believes team unity is behind Livingston’s push for top-six finish

Nicky Devlin admits Livingston may not have the finances to compete with some of their rivals but reckons they are rolling in it when it comes to squad unity.

The 26-year-old former Ayr and Walsall right-back is hoping to make his comeback this weekend against Hibernian after a four-month knee injury lay off.

But Devlin insists that even during the dark days of his recovery work he was never made to feel an outsider.

He believes it is the sense of priceless togetherness generated by boss Gary Holt and his assistant Davie Martindale that will ensure the Lions strike it rich with a top-six finish this season.

He said: “Other clubs maybe have things over us in terms of budgets and facilities.

“But what they don’t have that we do is that togetherness and that’s no doubt that’s got us results this season.

“Everyone Davie and the gaffer brings in, they have to buy into that or they wouldn’t be here.

“It’s served us well so far and got us a lot of results that maybe other teams wouldn’t have got.

“The last four months have been tough. Long-term injuries are hard to deal with at times.

“Davie and the gaffer have made me feel just as part of the group as any other player.

“The game up at Ross County on a Wednesday night a few weeks back is the only time I’ve not travelled with the squad.

“I’ve been to every game and the guys try to make me as big a part of it as they can.

“Don’t get me wrong, when the boys are winning you are sitting there feeling like you’ve not really contributed.

“But I’m back now injury free and hopefully I can get a run of games before the end of the season.

“I wasn’t doing anything in particular, I think the gaffer just wanted me round the squad because they think I can be a positive influence and help get results.”

Livi can open up a four-point lead over Hibernian with a victory but Devlin admits he is not expecting to start at Easter Road.

He said: “Since I’ve been injured we’ve been on a really good run. Jack McMillan has played there, Steve Lawson has played there, Keaghan Jacobs has played there and all done well.

“So I know I need to wait my turn but hopefully I’ll be involved before the end of the season.

“I want to go back in on merit – I want to be viewed as the best option and not just because that’s me free from injury.”