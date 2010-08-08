Nine PSG fans held after crowd trouble

The nine, who could face charges, were among supporters who threw flares and briefly clashed with police outside Parc des Princes before the kick-off of Saturday's match against St Etienne.

The supporters protested against an anti-violence plan by the club preventing supporters choosing their seats. More than 200 fans were rounded up by police. Most were released almost immediately.

PSG, who have struggled for years to keep their most unruly supporters under control, beat St Etienne 3-1 in their first match in the new season to top the standings.

