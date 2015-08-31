No contact from United over Cillessen, claims Overmars

Ajax director of football Marc Overmars says there has been no contact from Manchester United regarding a possible move for goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen.

The Netherlands international has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks, with Real Madrid target David de Gea still out of Louis van Gaal's first-team picture.

A questionable performance from Sergio Romero during United's 2-1 defeat to Swansea City on Sunday added to talk of a late bid from United for Cillessen.

However, Overmars says there is no dialogue between the clubs ahead of Tuesday's deadline day in England.

"There is no contact with Manchester United," he told De Telegraaf.

"I have heard nothing from Manchester United."

Three-time Eredivisie winner Cillessen was given his first international cap by Van Gaal in 2013 and formed part of the Dutch World Cup squad in Brazil last year.