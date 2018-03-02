No more presents for Benitez - Klopp

Rafael Benitez may be seen as a Liverpool legend but Jurgen Klopp is determined not to give the Newcastle United manager any presents this weekend.

In his last two meetings with Benitez, Klopp feels Liverpool have gifted Newcastle points – throwing away leads in both encounters.

That is something he is keen to avoid this weekend when Benitez returns to the club where he famously lifted the Champions League in 2005, at the end of the first of his six seasons at Anfield.

The 57-year-old is still held in high esteem on Merseyside but Klopp's men will not be taking it easy on Saturday.

"He is a Liverpool legend," Klopp told his pre-match press conference.

Klopp: "Rafa Benitez is one of the best managers in the world. You all know how he can organise a team to make life difficult."

"He is one of the best managers in the world, and they can make life really difficult.

"I like Rafa as a person but I think we've given enough presents to him already! We were 2-0 up [at Anfield in April 2016] and drew 2-2, and at Newcastle he knew [the 1-1 draw in October 2017] was lucky for them.

"We need to be focused, it will be interesting again."

Liverpool will be without Ben Woodburn and Georginio Wijnaldum due to illness, while Nathaniel Clyne continues to work his way back to full fitness.

James Milner (knock) is a doubt but there is more positive news on Jordan Henderson after he came through a full week of training at the club's Melwood facility.