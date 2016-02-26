No new Barcelona deal yet for Neymar as father reveals transfer bids

Neymar's father has denied the Brazil international has reached an agreement over a new contract with Barcelona.

Reports this week claimed the former Santos forward had agreed to new terms which would keep him at Camp Nou until 2021, following months of speculation over his future.

However, Neymar senior says no deal has yet been reached with Barca and talks will likely take place at the end of the season – though he claimed that bids from other clubs continue to be lodged for all of the club's attacking stars.

"We hope Neymar renews. Although he still has two more years on his contract and the fans can be calm during this period of time," he told Ara.

"We'll now start to talk, but we still don't know. We've spent time defending ourselves from accusations which have held up talking about a renewal.

"We're relaxed about everything we're doing in Barcelona and I believe the club are the same. We'll talk with Bartomeu in May and draw up the road which Neymar and Barca can take together.

"Barcelona received an offer last summer and rejected it. These offers are coming now and Barca is ready to reject them.

"But the offers don't only come for Neymar, but also for [Luis] Suarez, [Lionel] Messi..."

Neymar's father again denied talks over a potential move to bitter rivals Real Madrid and stressed the 24-year-old is happy with life at the club.

He added: "We've had no contact ourselves [with Real Madrid]. And the club say they haven't with us, either. It's speculation, which has been coming since Neymar was 16.

"We have more experience now and we have to wait for May or June.

"Neymar is very happy at Barcelona, so people can relax."