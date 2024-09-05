'Trent Alexander-Arnold is running his contract down. I don't see any obvious reason to take Trent off against Manchester United, other than they know he’s leaving': Liverpool legend drops hint in Trent's contract saga

By
published

Trent Alexander-Arnold will wind up at Real Madrid after his Liverpool contract expires, says one former Reds icon

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool academy product Trent Alexander-Arnold has entered the last year of his contract at Anfield, and former Reds midfielder Graeme Souness thinks he spotted a hint in the saga.

The once-moustachioed Scot turned out 358 times for the Merseyside club, before presiding over a less successful stint as manager. Nevertheless, he knows how things work in that part of town. 

Isaac Stacey Stronge