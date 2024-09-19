'No real quality at all': Alan Shearer calls on Tottenham captain Son Heung-min to lead improvement following Arsenal defeat

Tottenham Hotspur have had an indifferent start to the new Premier League season, most recently losing at home to Arsenal

All-time leading Premier League goalscorer Alan Shearer has called upon Spurs' more experienced players to up their game to help them get back to winning ways.

Tottenham Hotspur have just four points from as many games to begin the new Premier League season, with their lack of cutting edge up top particularly costly in their opening-day draw against Leicester City, a defeat to Newcastle United that they dominated for large spells, and most recently in the North London derby against Arsenal.

