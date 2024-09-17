'No, no and no' Ange Postecoglou's position at Tottenham Hotspur spelt out after loss to Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur have made a tepid start to the new Premier League season after a poor end to the last campaign

Tottenham Hotspur are nowhere close to considering giving manager Ange Postecoglou the ol' heave-ho despite their faltering start to the new Premier League season.

That's according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, who could barely put his understanding of the Australian's position in stronger terms when asked if Postecoglou's position was at risk following Sunday's derby defeat to Arsenal.

