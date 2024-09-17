'No, no and no' Ange Postecoglou's position at Tottenham Hotspur spelt out after loss to Arsenal

Ange Postecoglou has overseen just three wins in his past 11 Premier League games

Tottenham Hotspur are nowhere close to considering giving manager Ange Postecoglou the ol' heave-ho despite their faltering start to the new Premier League season.

That's according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, who could barely put his understanding of the Australian's position in stronger terms when asked if Postecoglou's position was at risk following Sunday's derby defeat to Arsenal.

Tottenham got off to a blistering start under Postecoglou last season, dropping just four points in his first ten league games in charge, but then hit a run of poor form that repeated at the tail end of the campaign.

Ange Postecoglou at no risk of losing Tottenham job despite poor start

Spurs have taken just four points from as many games so far this season, drawing away to newly-promoted Leicester City on the opening day then pummelling hopeless Everton 4-0 before losing to Newcastle United and Arsenal.

But asked if Postecoglou's position was in danger, Romano said on his Substack page: "Not at all, zero percent. No, no, no and no.

"It's absolutely everything under control at Tottenham - a slow start, of course, a disappointing North London derby, but at the same time, they are not considering any shocking decision for the manager.

Gabriel scored the only goal of the North London Derby on Sunday (Image credit: Getty Images)

"This project is completely, completely involved in the ideas, the plan... the whole project is around Ange Postecoglou. Even in the summer transfer window, they were blending transfers together with him: [Dominic] Solanke, and also the others.

"This is something they are building with the manager - not just for the manager, but with the manager, so they are not going to change anything now. It was again a poor start to the season where they were also unlucky, if you remember the Leicester game. So it's probably a difficult moment in general for Tottenham, but they absolutely trust in the manager and trust Postecoglou.

"So at the moment there is nothing negative ongoing at the club, no bad feelings, just the moment to change things, and they will do that on the pitch I'm sure."

