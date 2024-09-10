Tottenham tipped to make shock managerial appointment, as pressure builds on Ange Postecoglou

Former Tottenham defender Danny Rose believes that former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino could one day be in charge of the club again.

The Argentinian boss spent five years in charge of the north London side between 2014 and 2019 before being sacked by chairman Daniel Levy, just five months after taking the club to the Champions League final.

Pochettino has since had spells in charge of Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, before last month agreeing to take the USA national team job.

Spurs, meanwhile have burned through a series of coaches since Pochettino’s exit, with Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte all coming and going before Ange Postecoglou’s arrival last summer.

With the club investing heavily in the summer transfer window, the pressure will now be on the Australian to return to the team to the Champions League this summer, with Rose admitting that he was surprised the club did not move for Pochettino last year.

“I definitely thought that pre-Chelsea, [Mauricio] Pochettino could return to Tottenham,” Rose told GiveMeSport.

Mauricio Pochettino left Chelsea at the end of last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I don't think that him going to Chelsea for a year hinders that happening again in the future. Although it’s another four years until the next World Cup and hopefully, he's going to see it out with managing the USA.

“Of course, anything can happen in the next four years but before he went to Chelsea, I thought it was nailed on that he probably would have gone to Spurs before Ange. I still believe that he will return to Tottenham as manager one day.”

