Norwich always believed ahead of United upset - Jerome

Cameron Jerome says Norwich City always believed in their chances of a staging an upset following a 2-1 victory away to Manchester United.

The former Birmingham City striker gave Alex Neil's side a shock lead at Old Trafford just before half-time and set up Alex Tettey for the crucial second shortly after the break.

Anthony Martial grabbed a lifeline for United but Norwich held on for maximum reward to move them three points clear of third-bottom Swansea City and pile further pressure on United boss Van Gaal.

Norwich were narrowly beaten away to both Chelsea and Manchester City this season and Jerome believes the win on Saturday has vindicated their approach to the big games.

"Obviously for most people it'll come as a shock but we've had the belief all season, we've had the determination and good performances away at some of the bigger sides," he told Sky Sports.

"We've just been a little bit short of a good result but everything we've worked on in the last couple of weeks has come off today and obviously it's a magnificent result for us. But we've got to push on now and build on this over the busy Christmas period."