Norwich City announce Dean Smith as new manager

Norwich City have confirmed the appointment of Dean Smith as the club’s new manager following the sacking of Daniel Farke ahead of the international break.

Smith has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal and will be joined at Carrow Road by former Villa assistant Craig Shakespeare.

Smith took charge at Villa Park in October 2018 and guided the club he supported as a child to promotion to the Premier League during his first season in charge, before keeping them up two years in a row. He also took the Brimingham-based club to the 2019/20 League Cup final, losing to Manchester City at Wembley.

He takes charge of a Canaries team bottom of the Premier League with just five points from their opening 11 matches. In a statement on the club's website, Smith described the past week as "a whirlwind seven days, but I’m really pleased to be back and working for Norwich City in the Premier League.

“Clearly, there has been some wonderful work that has gone into this football club over last four and a half years," he continued. "We will continue and improve on that work with the ultimate aim of surviving in the Premier League.

“Norwich City is a big club," he continued, "with a massive hardcore of supporters who are fully understanding in what it means to be part of the club and its community.

“I was brought up in an era when Norwich were competing in Europe – I remember those times well and whenever I’ve visited Carrow Road and Norwich you can really sense the connection between the fans, staff and players. Together, we all have to make Carrow Road a really tough place for visiting teams.

“From the age of 16 I’ve been working in football. I think in that time I’ve had four months out and didn’t enjoy it. It’s great to get straight back in with a club that are determined to be progressive.

Before his stint at Villa Park, Smith had held managerial positions at Brentford and Walsall.

