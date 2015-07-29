Norwich sign Wisdom on loan from Liverpool

Liverpool defender Andre Wisdom will spend next season on loan at Premier League new boys Norwich City.

Wisdom spent last term on a temporary deal at West Brom, making 24 Premier League appearances, though just six of those came after Tony Pulis was hired as head coach on New Year's Day.

He joins former Hull City winger Robbie Brady in making a move to Carrow Road on Wednesday, taking Norwich's tally of new recruits to four since winning the Championship play-off final against Middlesbrough in May.

"I'm delighted as Andre fits our profile in terms of getting hungry players in who want to make their way in the game," manager Alex Neil told Norwich's official website.

"He's also had Premier League experience with a few different clubs, so we're happy to get it over the line. It will add to the competition for places as he's a flexible player.

"In the past he's played centre-back and right-back. Having added competition to the left-hand side with Robbie Brady, it was important to add something to the right side as well.

"The squad is certainly getting stronger, which I'm really pleased about."