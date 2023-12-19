Nottingham Forest sack Steve Cooper, with replacement lined up

Nottingham Forest have sacked manager Steve Cooper, with a new manager already lined up for the Tricky Trees.

That's according to the Athletic, who claims that the former England youth manager has been dismissed with his side hovering above the relegation zone. Nottingham Forest have won just once since the start of September.

Cooper leaves the club having guided the Garibaldi successfully to the Premier League via the playoffs, and having kept the club up in his first season in the top flight. Former Wolves and Tottenham boss, Nuno Espirito Santo, is set to assume control in the coming days.

Nuno Espirito Santo is being lined up by Forest (Image credit: PA)

Forest were bottom of the Championship when Cooper arrived at the club in September 2021. He took Forest back to the Premier League for the first time in 23 years and oversaw a huge squad turnover last season, with the side going on a big spending spree.

But things have been a lot tougher this term. A 5-0 defeat to Fulham recently compounded matters for the Welshman, following losses at home to Brighton and Everton. So far, only Sheffield United's Paul Heckingbottom has been sacked this season.

Cooper has a win percentage of 38.89 per cent.

More Nottingham Forest stories

Dean Saunders has opened up on some of the incredible stories of how former Forest manager Brian Clough tried to sign players during his time at the club.

Meanwhile, the Premier League have passed a law restricting clubs from using longer-term amortisation – mere weeks after rejecting a rule preventing clubs from signing players from affiliates, which would have affected Nottingham Forest adversely.